Unnao sexual attack video goes viral, 2 held

Unnao (UP) : A woman was dragged into a forest here and molested by a group of men, two of whom have been arrested after a video of the incident made by the accused went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

Though the incident took place a few months ago, the video surfaced on social media recently, they said.

In the video, the accused can be seen dragging the woman into a forest as she pleads for mercy with folded hands. They then molest her.

Police swung into action after the video surfaced online and registered an FIR against eight people.

Investigations have revealed that all the men seen in the video belong to the Baba Kheda area in the district, Superintendent of Police Harish Kumar said.

Two of the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident. One of the men was nabbed on July 4 in connection with a theft case, the SP said.

Efforts were on to nab the other accused, the SP added.

In the same district, a 16-year-old girl had in April accused a BJP lawmaker of raping her and attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home in Lucknow.