Unnao rape victim alleges confinement, wife of accused BJP MLA wants narco test

Lucknow : As a political storm and public outcry over the Unnao rape case raged, the wife of the accused BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday demanded narco tests on her husband and also the 18-year-old victim, who alleged confinement by local authorities.

The judiciary also stepped in with the Allahabad High Court seeking the Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s stand on the incident on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the incident and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. The High Court also ordered that the body of the Unnao gangrape victim’s father should not be cremated, if already not done so.

The Supreme Court also decided to hear next week a plea by an advocate for a CBI probe into the rape case.

The victim, who had tried to immolate herself outside the chief minister’s house just a day before her 50-year-old father died on Monday, alleged that she has been confined to a hotel room by the district administration, leaving her “without a phone or water and guards at every corner”.

Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, told reporters after meeting state police chief that there was a political conspiracy against her family and accused the complainant of not being consistent in her statements.

Reacting to the incident, Amnesty International India’s Asmita Basu said, “The reported failure of the Uttar Pradesh police to register an FIR against…and the death of her father in custody paint a chilling picture.”