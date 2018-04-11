Unnao rape case: Wife of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar alleges political conspiracy

Lucknow: The wife of Unnao rape accused has alleged that her husband BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a victim of political conspiracy.

Shocked to a state of near delirium, Sangeeta Sengar, while speaking to ANI, pleaded innocence on behalf of her husband, and said, “My husband will be caught among these political people… this BSP, SP have made my husband a pawn in their fights against each other.”

“I want to meet the Chief Minister, I will request him that justice be served to my husband,” she added.

Sengar also claimed that her husband was being subject to a media trial, given the investigation was yet to confirm the veracity of the allegation.

“DGP has assured that they will investigate the whole matter but the media is suppressing the truth. Today I’m seeing us falling, and everyone has already declared my husband a rapist. I appeal to the media to show the truth, and not make biased assumptions,” she pleaded.

Speaking of her two daughters who too had not taken the news well, the lamenting wife couldn’t hold back her tears, and said, “Even we have two daughters, we know what dignity of a daughter means. My husband immensely respects them. Both have shut themselves in their rooms and aren’t eating anything. If he is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives.”

Sengar also demanded a Narco (lie-detection) test be done on the rape victim as well as her uncle.

On Sunday, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow alleging that she was raped by the BJP MLA and his fellow accomplices.

The report further grabbed headlines when her father was arrested on Monday and died the next day in a hospital while in police custody. The victim’s family alleged that he was murdered. Till now, five accused including BJP MLA’s brother Atul Singh have been arrested in connection with the case. However, the BJP MLA has not been arrested as yet. An SIT probe has also been initiated into the case.