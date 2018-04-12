Unnao rape case: Watch, DGP addresses rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar as ‘Mananiye’

The Unnao rape case has been in headlines for its dramatic twists and turns, and finally today an FIR was registered against the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. But it seems like police personnel are still giving respect to the rape accused BJP MLA.

#WATCH UP DGP OP Singh addresses BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger as ‘Mananiye (honourable)’, later clarifies after objection by journalists, ‘there is no harm in giving respect to an MLA even if he is an accused, he is not guilty yet’ pic.twitter.com/OEVmd4zvXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018



While addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh’ DGP OP Singh addressed the rape accused BJP MLA as ‘Mananiye’ which simply means honourable. But while clarifying DGP OP Singh said, ‘there is no harm in giving respect to an MLA even if he is an accused, he is not guilty yet.’

The Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The shocking crime came to light on Sunday when the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger and his fellow accomplices.

Later, the rape victim’s father was arrested, and on Monday, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul, alleging that he was murdered. On Tuesday, the MLA’s brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao.

The victim’s family had alleged that the accused MLA’s brother had thrashed the victim’s father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape. As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim’s father.