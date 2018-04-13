Unnao rape case: Victim used to call BJP MLA brother, opens up on shocking ordeal

The Unnao rape case which shook the entire BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has been in headlined for its twists and turns. And finally, in an interview, the rape victim opened up the ordeal she and her family had to face after she was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices.

In an interview to Indian Express, the 17-year-old rape victim said, “It was June 4 last year. I was asked to go inside a room, where he raped me. Later, I was told that my father and family would be killed if I opened my mouth. I did not speak about it to anyone until I was kidnapped by some of his people a few days later, on June 11. They gang-raped me for a few days and sold me to someone from whom I was recovered.”

The CBI on Friday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping the girl and also registered three separate cases related to rape. An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI.

The victim in the interview said her family had house opposite to BJP MLA’s in Makhi village, “Hum sab unhen Bhaiyya kehte the. Humare bade papa unke sath the. Kabhi-Kabhi woh (MLA) ghar aate the aur daadi se kehte the ki anda fry karke khilao, toh daadi unhe banake khilati thi”, said the victim.

The incident came to spotlight after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker. The victim’s father was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act. The woman’s father, Pappu Singh aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail late Sunday night. He died during treatment on April 9. He was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA’s brother.

The victim also said that after the alleged gangrape she shifted to Delhi to live with her uncle and aunt. And that’s the first time she shared her ordeal with her aunt, who later told the girl’s uncle. Later, on August 17, 2017, the victim and her uncle went to Lucknow to submit an application to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence. Even after handing over the application to Chief Minister nothing happened. She also added that she dropped out of school after Class VI due to constant harassment by local boys.

The victim told Indian Express, “When nothing happened even after meeting the Chief Minister personally, I wrote applications to the President, Prime Minister, the UP DGP, seeking help. But nothing happened, I was instead advised by policemen to leave the MLA out of it.”

The girl returned to Lucknow when she heard that her father was beaten up, “Mere papa ko khub mara… pani dal-dal ke maar rahe they neem ke ped se bandhke… koi nahin bola… daadi toh wahin behosh ho gayi thi… hum wahan wapas nahin jayenge (My father was beaten badly… they were pouring water on him while beating him after tying him to a neem tree… no one said anything…. my grandmother fainted right there… we won’t go back),” said the 11-year-old sister of the victim.

The victim also in the interview said that when she reached the Lucknow to meet CM Yogi Adityanath, they were not allowed to meet Chief Minister and his subordinates, and blaming self for the entire ordeal her family was going through she poured kerosene which she had bought with her.

The rape victim in the interview told Indian Express that she will continue the fight, “Usne kaha tha ki agar bologi kisi ko toh tumhare papa ko aur parivar ko khatam kar denge. Usne kar diya aur abhi bhi muskurake ghoom raha hai. Jaan de denge, wapas nahin jayenge… lekin ladai ladenge. FIR se kya hota hai, un sabki giraftari honi chahiye.”