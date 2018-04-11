Unnao Rape Case: Post-mortem report reveals rape victim’s father who died in custody, had multiple bruises

Lucknow: The police have arrested Jaideep Singh, the brother of a BJP MLA in connection with the gang rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao and the custodial death of the victim’s middle-aged father. On Tuesday, the post-mortem report of the father contained shocking disclosures: it listed multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thigh, above and below knee joints, and arms, reported TV channels.

The report also gave blood poisoning due to perforation of colon as the cause of death. Perforation of colon, which is a part of intestines, can also be caused by trauma to the abdomen or a knife or a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old girl had accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Jaideep of raping her in June last year. Last Tuesday, her father was thrashed, allegedly by Jaideep Singh and a few other men. The brutal assault left bruises all over his body, but the police nonetheless arrested him on a complaint lodged by his daughter’s alleged rapists. No action was taken against Jaideep Singh.

On Monday, when the father complained of abdominal pain while in custody, he was taken to the district hospital, where he died. The case came into spotlight after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker. But even as the state government took belated action following media outcry, a handwritten complaint on the attack has surfaced which had named Jaideep Singh and a few others as leading the assault on the father of the teen last Tuesday. The FIR filed by the police, however, named everyone except the MLA’s brother. This clearly suggests that the police had colluded in suppressing the role of the MLA’s brother. A special investigation team will conduct a probe in the matter. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has claimed the rape victim’s family has been maligning him since he tried to protect four young men whom the girl had accused of rape. He has also flatly refused to step down and attributed the beating of the girl’s father to a “family rift”.