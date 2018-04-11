Unnao Rape Case: My husband is innocent, claims accused BJP MLA’s wife; all you need to know

Sexual crime against women are rising. Another such shocking incident came from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was allegedly raped by BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with his accomplices. The incident came to light on Sunday when she tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s residence in Lucknow.

The rape victim told ANI, “I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for the last one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested, otherwise, I will kill myself. I had even gone to the CM but it did not help. When we lodged an FIR, we were threatened.” She claims that her family was threatened and her father beaten up after she had lodged a complaint against Sengar.

Initially, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, denied the allegations. “This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, a case was registered. The police prevented them from making me a scapegoat… they haven’t left any platform to defame me. I request the administration to probe this matter and punish the real culprit,” he told ANI. The investigation has revealed that both parties are in a dispute for the 10-12 years.

Girl tries to kill self outside Yogi’s residence

The case came into the spotlight after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker. The girl has alleged that the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices raped her in July last year. “Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn’t being arrested. I don’t know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They’ve made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father,” she told ANI.

Victim’s father dies

The victim’s father was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act. The woman’s father, Pappu Singh aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail late Sunday night. He died during treatment on April 9. On Tuesday, the post-mortem report of the father contained shocking disclosures: it listed multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thigh, above and below knee joints, and arms.

Four accused — Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu — named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu Singh had been arrested. The complaint was lodged by Asha Singh wife of Surendra Singh alias Pappu. He was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA’s brother.

Rape accused MLA’s brother arrested

Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of a rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in Unnao early on Tuesday. According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief.

BJP MLA floats conspiracy theory

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar rejected the rape charge as a conspiracy by his opponents. He further said that the complainant belonged to a “low class”. “They are low-status people (“nimn star ke log hain”)… This is a conspiracy by criminals,” Sengar told reporters.

Bhartiya Janata Party Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him. Speaking to the media, Sengar said, “If somebody’s name crops up into some issue does not mean that he shall resign”.

Cops suspended over victim’s father’s death

Earlier, on Monday, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up the victim’s father in the jail who had passed away earlier on the same day after suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the rape of an 18-year-old woman, in Unnao and the custodial death of the victim’s father.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Home Department to ensure that Special Investigation Team (SIT) visits Unnao district today and gives its first report by evening in connection with the custodial death of rape victim’s father.

SC to head plea for CBI probe

The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea for CBI probe into the Unnao gangrape case allegedly involving a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would hear the plea which has also alleged that the rape victim’s father was tortured and killed in the police custody at the behest of the “ruling party” in the state.

MLA’s wife presents staunch defence

Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s wife Sangeeta Sengar told ANI, “My husband is innocent. If he is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives. The way evidence is being hidden, it is not correct, we want justice.”

“There’s political motive behind this. Make my husband & girl (rape victim) undergo narco test. My daughters are traumatised. We’re being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he’s being labelled as rapist,” she added.

SIT reaches Unnao to investigate the matter. “We have come here to investigate. I will send the interim report to the state govt by this evening. All the angles are being investigated. There is no pressure on the SIT. It is working independently. The family will be provided full security. They have a relative in Delhi, now it is their decision if they want to live here in Unnao or in Delhi” ADG Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna who is heading the SIT, told ANI.