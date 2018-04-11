Unnao Rape Case: Father of the teen who died in police custody, named attacker who thrashed him in jail before dying in a video

A day before he died, the father of the minor girl in Unnao who alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, had named his attackers and he is the brother of the lawmaker. The man was arrested by the police last week and he died in the custody on Monday.

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother in June last year. Family started protesting to get justice but the girl’s father was taken in police custody next day he was admitted to a local hospital.

A video from the hospital has now surfaced, which shows him answering questions about the attack during his initial medical check-up on April 3, before he was sent to jail. In the video the father has claimed that he was beaten up by the brother of law maker.

“Atul Singh, the brother of the lawmaker thrashed me. He kept on beating me. Nobody tried to save me,” he is heard saying. “Police waale (police men — perhaps the security personnel of the lawmaker) were standing there. They did nothing,” says the man, bruises plainly visible on his face and chest.

The postmortem report said that the cause of the death was blood poising due to perforation of colon and it also listed 14 horrific injuries. Atul Singh was arrested for the assault yesterday but police tried to cover up. His name was registered in the complaint filed by family then also his name was dropped from the First Information Report filed in the case.