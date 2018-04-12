Unnao Rape Case: BJP MLA not arrested due to lack of evidence, UP government tells Allahabad High Court

Yogi Adityanath government has told Allahabahd high court that due to lack of evidence could not arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape case, according to Firspost, Advocate general Raghvendra Singh, on behalf of the UP government, told the Allahabad High Court that there is no evidence against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the alleged rape case. The government told the court that action was taken according to the law.

Earlier today Allahabad High Court questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s approach in handling the Unnao rape case, asking its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR. The court had also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA, and had sought a reply after lunch. It may be noted that the case has been handed over to the CBI, while an SIT of Lucknow zone police is also investigating it.

Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim’s father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA’s brother for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape, and on April 5, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered. On Tuesday, the MLA’s brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team. As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim’s father. -Inputs from ANI