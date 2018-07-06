Unnao molestation: Police arrest two accused after molestation video goes viral

Unnao: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two men in connection with a video that has gone viral in Unnao city. The video clip shows three men molesting a woman. The arrested men have been identified as Rahul and Akash.

The police are looking for the third accused. The woman was allegedly taken from her home to a secluded forest area in order to molest her.

Talking to ANI earlier in the day, the Superintendent of Police, North Unnao, Anoop Singh said, “A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them.”

The investigation is underway.