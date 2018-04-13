Unnao, Kathua rape cases: Our daughters will get justice, says PM Modi on rape incidents

New Delhi: In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice.

He said such incidents shake our sensibilities. “I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice,” he said at an event to inaugurate the B R Ambedkar memorial here.

Inputs From PTI and ANI