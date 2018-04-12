Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today said no accused will be spared in the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Unnao, hours after the police registered an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the case.

“The UP government has handed the probe over to the CBI. No accused will be spared,” Maurya told reporters here. Maurya said the state government is focusing on development issues in every district, village and town.

He hit out at the opposition parties, saying the forces behind the alliance of the SP, the Congress and the BSP do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s another term but the country wants him as their PM.