Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Unlimited budgets available for railway safety: Piyush Goyal

Unlimited budgets available for railway safety: Piyush Goyal

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:05 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday averred that the Indian Railways has no paucity of funds and unlimited budgets are available for safety related items.

“The Indian Railways absolutely has no shortage of funds. Unlimited budgets are available for safety related items,” Goyal said, while addressing a press conference here, reports ANI.

On Air Condition travel in suburban section in Mumbai, the railway minister said the government has introduced one or two rakes, which are air-conditioned and will be gradually increased.


The railway minister added that the air-conditioned Local train in Mumbai has been tested successfully and would be introduced from January 1, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…