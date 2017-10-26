Unlimited budgets available for railway safety: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday averred that the Indian Railways has no paucity of funds and unlimited budgets are available for safety related items.

“The Indian Railways absolutely has no shortage of funds. Unlimited budgets are available for safety related items,” Goyal said, while addressing a press conference here, reports ANI.

On Air Condition travel in suburban section in Mumbai, the railway minister said the government has introduced one or two rakes, which are air-conditioned and will be gradually increased.

The railway minister added that the air-conditioned Local train in Mumbai has been tested successfully and would be introduced from January 1, 2018.