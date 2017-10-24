Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Union Minister Prakash Javdekar’s mother passes away

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar’s mother passes away

— By IANS | Oct 24, 2017 11:07 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar’s mother, Rajani Javdekar died due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family members said.  She passed away at around 9 a.m. in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.  The cremation will take place later in the day at Nigambodh Ghat.  She was 92. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.   She was a primary school teacher in Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra’s Raigad and Pune districts.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…