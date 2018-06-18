Undeterred CM Arvind Kejriwal vs stubborn Delhi L-G! All you need to know about the sit-in protest

L-G office has turned into a battlefield as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in never back down mode. Well, here we are again, Arvind Kejriwal at his best and back to old school ‘dharna’. Even though he is being criticised for his move of a sit-in, let’s agree to the fact he is getting all the attention. Kejriwal’s move has been criticised but those who are doing so now have ignored the good work he has done before this sit-in protest. What if the same thing would have happened with a BJP Chief Minister, for example, Devendra Fadnavis or Shivraj Singh Chauhan? What would have they done?

While Arvind Kejriwal is staging a sit-in protest at L-G office, BJP is accusing him of making a mockery of democracy. While the Aam Aadmi Party is known for their protests and dharnas but this moves has not shaken the stubbornness of the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal who still hasn’t said anything about the entire scenario. Most of the people are describing the protests of Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues as “anarchic”, and his taking the battle to the streets has put the entire political class on edge.

While Satyendra Jain in on hunger strike, the confrontation is actually between the Narendra Modi government and the Kejriwal government. The LG is the Centre’s representative, like the governor of a state, but the Kejriwal government has said that he, like his predecessor, has acted as the Centre’s political agent. A week after the protest started, it has now assumed another dimension, too, and transformed into a political fight between the opposition parties and the Centre.

Why is Arvind Kejriwal protesting at L-G office?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet colleagues– Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai — have continued the sit-in protest since Monday evening (June 11) in Raj Niwas. After meeting Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, they have claimed that Baijal is not honouring their demands.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with and three Cabinet ministers handed over a letter with some demands to L-G. The demands were to issue orders that all IAS officers who did not return to work would have proceedings initiated against them and, if necessary, ESMA would be invoked against them. Approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

Why are IAS officers on strike?

In a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal had said that following the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash at Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, the IAS officers had gone on strike. Arvind also accused Baijal of sponsoring the strike on the direction of PMO. He claimed the that they are doing so to stall several of his projects related to pollution, ration, housing for slum dwellers and infrastructure development in unauthorised colonies.

The IAS officers have denied the accusations of not working, and have said information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless. “We are attending meetings, all depts are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays,” told Manisha Saxena of IAS Association ANI.

Support from Opposition

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has received support from four Opposition chief ministers – West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu – who urged the Centre to “rise above politics”, solve the “constitutional crisis” and not “restrict the federal system”.