Unattended bag with money triggers panic at IGIA, restored

New Delhi : An unclaimed bag containing over Rs 2.10 lakh in Indian and foreign currencies sent security officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) into a tizzy briefly, hours before a man reclaimed it saying he had “forgotten” it there.

Officials said the incident was reported from the arrival area of Terminal-III last night, around 8 o’clock, when a CISF jawan detected the unattended bag lying near a pillar. Soon after, they said, CISF called in the bomb disposal and detection teams for anti-sabotage checks on the bag and assorted currencies worth over Rs 2.10 lakh— including notes like Indian Rupee, Euro, Thai, Bhutanese, Indonesian, Hong Kong, Chinese, Singaporean and Canadian — were recovered.

Later, a person, identified as W Dorji, came to the airport and claimed the bag, saying he forgot it there after receiving a friend who came to India from Sydney.