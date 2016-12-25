Free Press Journal
Unattended bag with money triggers panic at IGIA, restored

Unattended bag with money triggers panic at IGIA, restored

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 25, 2016 09:49 am
New Delhi : An unclaimed bag containing over Rs 2.10 lakh in Indian and foreign currencies sent security officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) into a tizzy briefly, hours before a man reclaimed it saying he had “forgotten” it there.

Officials said the incident was reported from the arrival area of Terminal-III last night, around 8 o’clock, when a CISF jawan detected the unattended bag lying near a pillar. Soon after, they said, CISF called in the bomb disposal and detection teams for anti-sabotage checks on the bag and assorted currencies worth over Rs 2.10 lakh— including notes like Indian Rupee, Euro, Thai, Bhutanese, Indonesian, Hong Kong, Chinese, Singaporean and Canadian — were recovered.


Later, a person, identified as W Dorji, came to the airport and claimed the bag, saying he forgot it there after receiving a friend who came to India from Sydney.

