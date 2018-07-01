U’khand teacher struggles 25 years for transfer, but it was easier for CM’s wife, RTI query shows

Dehradun : Uttarakhand teacher Uttara Bahuguna was unceremoniously whisked out of a janata darbar held by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday, for repeating her request for a transfer to Dehradun after 25 years. She was later suspended and arrested for shouting and misbehaving at a public meeting. Now, a Right to Information query shows that Rawat’s wife Sunita, also a teacher, managed to obtain a transfer from a tough region within four years and has been in Dehradun without being transferred for 22 years. Sunita Rawat started working at a primary school in Paudi Gadhwal in 1992. In 1996, she was transferred to Dehradun and has since never been transferred, even after a promotion in 2008.

Uttara Bahuguna, the 57-year-old teacher wants to move to Dehradun so that she can be with her children. She lost her husband in 2015. However, the state’s school education secretary, Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said, “More than 58 people are posted in remote areas for longer duration than her. Her number is only 59th. The transfer is done only turn-wise”.

In a slightly heartening development, however, Bahuguna said Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey had apologised to her and assured her of a solution to the matter soon. “I received a phone call from the education minister. He assured me that he will meet me on July 3 and will find a solution to my problem,” Bahuguna said.