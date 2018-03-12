Ujjain: Collector convenes time limit for meeting
Ujjain: At time limit review meeting at Simhastha Fair Authority office on Sunday, collector Sanket Bhondve ordered officials to expedite registration process of Bhavantar-Yojana as cooperative employees’ strike has ended.
He also ordered that pending CM Helpline complaints related to Bhavantar-Yojana too should be resolved before the end of the month. He further said that ‘International Gurukul Sammelan’ would be organised by cultural department and Maharishi Vedvidya Pratishthan at Sandipani Ashram on Mangalnath Road.
The collector said that 1,200 Gurukuls have already got themselves registered for the sammelan. Besides, vice-chancellors of 80 universities have also consented to attend the event. In the meeting Aruna Saraswat said that ‘Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal’ is an organization working in the field of education across the nation. The organization strives to re-establish and preserve Guru-shishya tradition in India.
