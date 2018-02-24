UGC NET 2018: CBSE releases notification at cbsenet.nic.in, check all details here

After a long wait, the official notification for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbsenet.nic.in. Online registration for the exam will begin on March 5, 2018 and candidates can apply till April 5. NET is conducted to select candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and recruitment to Assistant Professor posts.

Candidates can also check the Syllabi for all NET subjects on the official website of UGC and they can check the list of all the subjects that will be covered under NET. According to the notification, the National Eligibility Test will be conducted on July 8.

Important dates

Beginning of online registration: March 5

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET July: July 8

Qualification: Candidates applying for the exam should have secured at least 55% marks in a post-graduate or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC. Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the non-creamy layer, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and people with disabilities (PwD) are eligible if they have secured at least 50% marks in post-graduate or equivalent examination.

Age: For JRF, candidates should not be more than 30 years on July 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy), transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.