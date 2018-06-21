UGC NET 2018: CBSE releases admit cards at cbsenet.nic.in; check how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for UGC NET examination, which will be held on July 8, 2018. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or will be considered for the post of assistant professor. And from this year, the upper age limit has been raised by two years, which means, existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years.

Here’s how to download

* Log on to www.cbsenet.nic.in.

* Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

* Key in required details.

* Download your admit card

Candidates applying for the exam should have secured at least 55% marks in a post-graduate or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission. Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the non-creamy layer, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and People with Disabilities (PWD) are eligible if they have secured at least 50% marks in the postgraduate or equivalent examination.

There will be two papers conducted on the same day. Paper 1 will have 50 objective type compulsory questions carrying two marks each. The questions will be of a GK kind, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper 2 will have 100 objective type compulsory questions carrying two marks each which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. All the questions of Paper – II will be compulsory, covering the entire syllabi of the earlier Paper -II and Paper- III.