Tytler accuses Akalis of false allegations

New Delhi : Former Union minister Jagdish Tytler of Congress on Monday sent a legal notice to union minister Harsimrat Badal and other Akali Dal MPs as also Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee president for cooking up video clips against him on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking retraction of their charges on him within a week or face civil or criminal defamation or both.

He accused them of misleading Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with the video clips that are “completely false, manipulated, doctored, distorted and morphed. In the video clips, he is seen claiming that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of north Delhi to supervise the 1984 riots.

The first to react to his notice was Akali Dal President and former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal who is not among the noticees. He asserted that Tyler has clearly revealed that Rajiv Gandhi travelled in his car across the city in 1984 “that means the then Prime Minister was supervising the killings and the CBI must look into such a very serious issue.”

Tytler said the Akali Dal leaders have made baseless, blatantly false and derogatory allegations with the help of the video clips, dubbing it as an attempt of very lowly tricks once again to drag his name as involved in the riots, only with a motive to gain political mileage.

The notice says he has already written to the home minister, explaining in detail the conspiracy hatched to release the doctored videos as his alleged “confession” of role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.