Two women among three naxals killed in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon : Two women naxals, including a senior commander with a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, were among the three ultras killed in a gunbattle with police in insurgency-hit area of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Sunday.

The encounter took place at around 2.30 pm on a forested hill near Pendori village under Aundhi police station limits while a team of district force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Based on specific inputs, security personnel led by Aundhi Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwani Rathore had launched the operation towards Pendori and Nideli villages, around 125 kms away from here, he said.

When the patrolling team was ascending a hill near Pendori, it came under heavy firing from a group of ultras leading to a fierce exchange-of-fire, he said.

However, on finding security personnel zeroing on them, ultras fled towards Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) forests, he added.

“During the search, bodies of three naxals, including two women, clad in ‘uniform’ besides one SLR rifle, one Insas rifle, one 303 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the spot,” the SP said, terming the operation as “a major success.”

The women naxals were identified as maoists Aundhi area committee secretary Sameela Potai (30) and another as Rammo, a member of Aundhi LOS (local organisation squad), he said.

The identity of another ultra was yet to be ascertained. A hardcore guerrilla cadre, Sameela was among the top cadres who are active in Aundhi area of Rajnandgaon on Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. She carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, he said.