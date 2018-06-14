Two Muslim men lynched

Ranchi : Cow vigilantes have struck again – this time in Jharkhand – where two Muslim men were allegedly lynched on Wednesday morning over suspicion that they were stealing buffaloes.

A chilling video has also surfaced, capturing the brutality inflicted on one of the men caught by the vigilantes. The man, half conscious with injury marks on his head, is slung over a bamboo pole and dragged. Those gathered keep abusing him, some even recording his plight on their mobile phones.

Jharkhand has acquired a notoriety of sorts for such incidents. Alimuddin Ansari, a meat trader, was lynched in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district last year. A fast-track court had convicted 11 of the 12 accused, including a district BJP leader and at least three members of the local “gau raksha samite,” in March.On Wednesday, residents of Dullu village caught Sirabuddin Ansari (35) and Murtaza Ansari (30) and accused them of stealing a dozen buffaloes from one Munshi Murmu.

The villagers also claimed to found the missing buffaloes in the possession of the victims. Four people — Munshi Murmu, Kaleshwar Soren, Kishan Tudu and Harjohan Kisku — have been arrested so far for the lynching.