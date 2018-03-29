Two men paraded naked for raping 

Itanagar : Two men were paraded naked by a mob in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a high school student, a top police official said.

The two accused were thrashed and paraded naked by the mob, including women, in Yingkiong market area on March 26 before being handed over to the police. Two others are absconding, the police official said.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the four men, including her boyfriend, on March 25, DIG (central range) John Neihalaia said. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm near Yingkiong town and the police received information on the following day, the DIG said. The accused are from Pangkang village. The DIG said that a search has been launched to nab the two accused and a police team has been sent to Jengging in search of the duo.