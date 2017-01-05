Two Madhya Pradesh farmers get Rs 2000 notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi

Farmers belonging to a remote village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district were taken aback when they received newly printed Rs 2000 notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi from State Bank of India (SBI) branch.

The farmers first thought that notes are fake but later had a sign of relief when the bank officials assured that the notes are good but a possible printing mistake removed the ever-familiar embossed picture of the ‘Father of the Nation’.

Farmers from the Bicchugavdi village at first didn’t even notice something was amiss when he received the new Rs 2000 rupee notes from the bank. It was only when he went to the market and was alerted by another farmer who had two similar notes. Both then teamed up and went back to the SBI branch, which promptly took back the faulty notes.

The incident took place at Shivpuri Road branch of SBI.

Currency notes with Mahatma Gandhi’s image were started printed and issued by RBI from 1996 onwards. However, it is not the first time that the faulty ‘genuine’ bank notes have been printed in the country. Earlier, the government Security Paper Mill in Hoshangabad printed about 80,000 pieces of Rs 500 and 10,000 of Rs 1000 notes without the security thread. The magnetic security thread with inscriptions ‘Bharat’ and ‘RBI’ is one of the most distinguished features of an Indian currency note which is a safeguard against counterfeiting.

Now after the demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these notes are called as ‘Mahatma Gandhi New Series’.