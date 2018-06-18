Two Assam Rifles jawans killed in Nagaland Ambush, 4 injured
Imphal: Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed while four were injured in an ambush by suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) terrorists in Nagaland’s Mon district bordering Myanmar.
A gunfight broke out between the Assam Rifles jawans and suspected NSCN-K yesterday afternoon. The incident took place when the jawans were on their way to collect water from a river between Aboi- Mohung.
Following the news of gun battle, more reinforcements of security personnel were moved towards the site. Nagaland Police was also rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited and an investigation in the connection is underway.
JUST ARRIVED
- NDMC reschedules Taj Mansingh hotel’s e-auction to July 18
- The Joker prequel set to start filming by autumn
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 12: Sweden vs South Korea LIVE Blog
- Woman yelling ‘Allahu Akhar’ injures two with box0cutter in French supermarket
- Waqar Younis believes Pakistan have a fair chance of winning 2019 Cricket World Cup
EDITOR’S PICK
The much-awaited verdict of the Madras High Court last week in the case of eighteen AIADMK MLAs suspended by the…
The hype and the hoopla of multi-lateral summits
We are often given the incorrect impression by some of our media vehicles that speeches by our leaders at multilateral…
I faintly remember having met Shujaat Bukhari, a mid-aged, smart and determined looking journalist, when a group of members of…
Editor’s killing to keep pot boiling
The brutal gunning down of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of the daily Rising Kashmir on the eve of the festival of…
No story is bigger than a journalist’s life
“We shall meet when you come here”, Shujaat Bukhari told me over phone some months ago. We could not. I…