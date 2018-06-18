Two Assam Rifles jawans killed in Nagaland Ambush, 4 injured

Imphal: Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed while four were injured in an ambush by suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) terrorists in Nagaland’s Mon district bordering Myanmar.

A gunfight broke out between the Assam Rifles jawans and suspected NSCN-K yesterday afternoon. The incident took place when the jawans were on their way to collect water from a river between Aboi- Mohung.

Following the news of gun battle, more reinforcements of security personnel were moved towards the site. Nagaland Police was also rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited and an investigation in the connection is underway.