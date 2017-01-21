Two Afghan nationals accused of raping JNU student arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly raped by two Afghan nationals in south Delhi’s Green Park on January 12.

The accused, Twaab Ahmed, alias Saleem, 27, and Sulaiman Ahmadi, 31, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court, said the police.

The victim had gone to a pub at Hauz Khas village with a female friend where she came across Saleem, who later invited the duo to his house for an after-party where the incident took place.

In her complaint, the victim said there was a bonfire party on the terrace after which her friend returned to JNU while she stayed back. She soon passed out. When she woke up, she realised that Sulaiman was trying to force himself on her.

The survivor said she later got to know that Saleem and Sulaiman had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.