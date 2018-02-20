The AAP-led Delhi government has found itself in a fresh controversy. Two AAP MLAs have allegedly assaulted Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday night. It is being reported that MLA Amanatullah Khan, close aid of CM Arvind Kejriwal, is among the two MLAs who assaulted the Chief Secretary.

After the incident today, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and registered a complaint against the two AAP MLAs. The Chief Secretary has accused MLA Amanatullah Khan of manhandling him in a meeting convened by CM Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss some issues regarding advertisements, reported India Today.

#WATCH Earlier visuals of the scuffle which broke out at Delhi Secretariat between AAP Minister Imran Hussain’s PS Himanshu Singh and unidentified persons pic.twitter.com/cJhnMHypQx

But, the CMO has denied the allegations, Kejriwal’s office told India TV, “Delhi CM office strongly denies allegations by the Chief Secretary. There was no incident of assault or attempted assault by any AAP MLAs. Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying he wasn’t answerable to MLAs and CM that he was answerable only to LG. He used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Now he’s making ludicrous allegations.”

“About 2.5 lakh families deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from public. There was a meeting of MLAs at CM residence,” it added. The Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President, DN Singh, told reporters that, “We are going on a strike with immediate effect, we are with our Chief Secretary, until they (those at fault) are not arrested we will not get back (to work).”

Sources close to Arvind Kejriwal told India Today that the secretary’s allegations were baseless. Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash is also planning to register an FIR against the two AAP MLAs.