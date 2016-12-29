Twitterati tries to decode Modi’s next address on New Year eve

All set for the New Year Eve? You might have either nodded a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ thinking about your party plans. But hold on. We are not talking about any ‘New Year Party’ in fact to give you a ‘kick’ let us inform you that there’s a buzz about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on December 31 at 7:30 PM. According to news reports, Modi is likely to announce about the ‘benami’ properties or their further steps to curb black money in 2017.

Following the demonetisation announcement people have become more cautious when it comes to PM’s speech. And with the 50-day demonetisation deadline coming close people are expected to be in front of their television set to check what is going to come next. But the Twitter junta is quick to react on such situations.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious tweets:

This New Year’s eve, night clubs in India will be playing PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) December 29, 2016

#BREAKING PM Narendra Modi to address nation before the dawn of the New Year

Obama : nautanki Sala ye nahi sudhrega…. pic.twitter.com/A9om3TYbeV — ANGRY व्यंग्य MAN (@sagartank) December 29, 2016

Please celebrate your new year on 31st before 7.30 pm as Modi speech at 8. Pata nahi fir happy new year hoga ya sirf new year. — Darshan Mehta (@darshanetnow) December 29, 2016

Modi to give a speech on NYE? If you find any person high even after hearing the speech, I want to know kaunse theke se pee hai!! — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 29, 2016

Mitroo get ready for New year party at 7:30 pm #Modi #NewYearsEve #PartyHard All the Best !!! 😂 — Mystic Fish (@asleenmadhok) December 29, 2016

PM Modi to address the nation on eve of new year. Has the queues started at banks in advance? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 29, 2016

Modi to address the nation

on New Year’s Eve.

*Note to self: load up cash,

petrol, food supplies* — Dharmesh Chaubey (@chaubeydharmesh) December 29, 2016