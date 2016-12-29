Free Press Journal
Twitterati tries to decode Modi's next address on New Year eve

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Dec 29, 2016 05:01 pm
All set for the New Year Eve? You might have either nodded a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ thinking about your party plans. But hold on. We are not talking about any ‘New Year Party’ in fact to give you a ‘kick’ let us inform you that there’s a buzz about Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on December 31 at 7:30 PM. According to news reports, Modi is likely to announce about the ‘benami’ properties or their further steps to curb black money in 2017.

Following the demonetisation announcement people have become more cautious when it comes to PM’s speech. And with the 50-day demonetisation deadline coming close people are expected to be in front of their television set to check what is going to come next. But the Twitter junta is quick to react on such situations.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious tweets:


