Twitterati praise Jet Airways crew member who saved passenger’s life mid-air

A Jet Airways crew member helped a passenger suffering from a mid-air medical emergency. Meanwhile, another passenger on board the flight shared a photo on Twitter and Twitterati are all praise for his heroic efforts. The crew member is identified as Amandeep.

Check the reactions below:

Today I travelled in @jetairways 9W0973 a passanger had a cardiac arrest, Amandeep working with jet worked for over an hour to ensure the patient is alive. He literally saved his life to me Amandeep is a hero @republic @TimesNow @BDUTT @sambitswaraj @narendramodi @ndtv pic.twitter.com/wfisn3EdMF

— Tanveer Ahmed JDS (@TheTanveerAhmed) March 22, 2018

Glad to hear our guest is safe. We’re so proud to have Amandeep as our crew. Thanks Tanveer, for sharing this with us. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) March 22, 2018

True is the adage, that .. not all heroes wear capes. Some wear uniforms! — Hmm (@chaturkauwa) March 22, 2018

I appreciate amandeep for his hour long help/struggle to save a life . Such employee to be motivated by Jet by giving appreciation certificate / kind of rewards in a meeting. Hats off to aman. God bless you — PALANICHAMY M (@PALANICHAMY1961) March 24, 2018

Thanks for saving a precious life Amandeep 👏👏👍 you are no less than a hero and @jetairways you are the best in the aviation sector and today you have given one more reason to believe and trust you.Great things and experiences dont come cheap,they are priceless. — Sameer (@QmSameer) March 23, 2018

Salute to @jetairways staff Amandeep!

Saving a life in such a difficult situation, you’ve gotten very close to attaining saintdom. — Partha Sawardekar (@GuideForDubai) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, a Jet Airways spokesperson told NDTV, “Crew took an update of the guest’s medical history from a family member accompanying him and administered medication and oxygen as per the laid down procedures.” He also said that a nurse on board also assisted the crew member in keeping the passenger’s health stable. To note, as per the reports, the passenger is in better condition now.