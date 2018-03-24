Free Press Journal
Twitterati praise Jet Airways crew member who saved passenger's life mid-air



— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 24, 2018 02:45 pm
File Photo

A Jet Airways crew member helped a passenger suffering from a mid-air medical emergency. Meanwhile, another passenger on board the flight shared a photo on Twitter and Twitterati are all praise for his heroic efforts. The crew member is identified as Amandeep.

Check the reactions below:

Meanwhile, a Jet Airways spokesperson told NDTV, “Crew took an update of the guest’s medical history from a family member accompanying him and administered medication and oxygen as per the laid down procedures.” He also said that a nurse on board also assisted the crew member in keeping the passenger’s health stable. To note, as per the reports, the passenger is in better condition now.

