Tussle over judges’ hiring may ease

New Delhi : The tussle between the Supreme Court and the Government on a new arrangement for appointment of the higher court judges may end with the change of guards in the Apex Court on January 3 when Justice J S Khehar takes over as the Chief Justice of India from the retiring Justice T S Thakur.

Indications are that Justice Khehar may give a try to the government’s proposal to set up a separate “secretariat” to handle the appointments of the Supreme Court and High Court judges as proposed in the last draft memorandum of procedure (MoP) submitted by the government for greater transparency in appointments. He may, however, ask the government to drop its demand for rejecting any name on the ground of “national security” despite the intelligence clearance.

Chief Justice Thakur, who retires on January 3, had taken the stand that a separate secretariat might compromise the secrecy of the appointment process. He had also opposed veto powers for the government to reject a candidate on the ground of national security.

Once he retires, the court’s sixth senior-most judge, Justice Madan B. Lokur, would step into the judges-only collegium as its fifth member. Thus the five-member panel would have three judges who were on the constitution bench that had last year struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and asked the government and the collegium to redraft the MoP for greater transparency. The three are Justice Khehar, Justice Lokur and Justice J. Chelameshwar.

While Justice Khehar had headed that five-judge constitution bench, Justice Chelameshwar has been staying away from collegium meetings since August to press for greater transparency in the appointment process. Since three judges who delivered the NJAC judgment will be in the collegium after January 3, the task of redrafting the MoP becomes a little easier.

On the government’s other proposal, however, on its “veto” power to reject a name on the ground of “national security” – Justice Khehar is on the same page as CJI Thakur, sources said.

The procedure so far followed is that the Intelligence Bureau provides all the preliminary inputs on a candidate’s personal credentials after the names are forwarded by the collegium. CJI Thakur has held that after the IB clears the names and the collegium approves it, no question of reconsidering a name on grounds of national security. The MoP has been a point of contention between the Narendra Modi government and the judiciary. The government has been insisting on certain changes to bring in more transparency in the functioning of the collegium – which comprises the CJI and four senior-most judges whose decision on appointments and transfers is final. But the present collegium is against any tinkering with the MoP on the ground that it would impinge on judicial independence.

The MoP, which guides the procedure for appointment/elevation of judges to high courts and the Supreme Court, evolved in 1998 after a nine-judge constitution bench upheld the supremacy of the CJI-headed collegium.