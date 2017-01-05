Tussle for Presidential election intensifies

New Delhi : The Presidential election is still six months away as Pranab Mukherjee’s term is up to July 25 but the speculation has already begun on who will be the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Will Prime Minister Modi oblige BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani (89) whom he had thrown into a political wilderness? Quoting “rumours” that he has persuaded the BJP and Modi to let him run for the post and not sure whether they are true, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, an MP of Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), shot off a 6-page letter to him to have no such ambition or else he would enter the fray to oppose him.

Giving reasons why he would oppose Advani’s possible candidature, 93-year-old Jethmalani warned in his December 23 letter that “if I am alive I shall fight you myself.”

Another name that propped up only on Tuesday for the presidential post is that of Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur in his farewell by the Supreme Court Bar Association when new CJI Jagdish Singh Khehar broached the subject.

“There are newspaper reports that Justice Thakur is being considered for the post of Vice-President. We want him to be President. Why Vice-President,” asked Justice Khehar.

Thakur did not comment. His relations with the Modi government were never friendly to expect any post-retirement sop as he pulled up the government again and again over the delay in judicial appointments, the latest last Monday, and on failure to appoint the Lokpal, its false assurances on cleaning of the Ganga.

The way he sacked Board of Control for Cricket in India president Anurag Thakur, a prominent BJP MP, only on Monday is another reason for not expecting any favour from the government.