TSPSC releases hall ticket for VRO exams, check at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for Village Revenue Officer (VRO). Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC VRO exam 2018 is scheduled to held on September 16, 2018, and will be OMR-based. TSPSC has released a total of 700 posts for recruitment of village revenue officer. The selection of the candidate will be based on the marks scored by them in the offline exam.

Steps to download the hall tickets for TSPSC VRO exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Examination Hall ticket Download for village revenue officer’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out