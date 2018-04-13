TSBIE Results 2018: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd-year results to be declared soon

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the result for Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams today. After the result is declared the results will be made available on the official TSBIE website, bie.telangana.gov.in. According to reports the results are likely to be announced by 9 am.

Telangana Intermediate Board has conducted the 1st year annual exams from February 28 to March 17 and the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19. Nearly 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for both first and second year examinations this year of which nearly 4.36 lakh candidates are from the 1st year. On the official result declaration website, TSBIE has mentioned that result of 1st Year General, 1st Year Vocational, 2nd Year General and 2nd Year Vocational will be announced soon.

Instructions to Check Intermediate Results 2018:

1) Visit the official website of TSBIE i.e tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2) Search for TS Inter 1st year Results General/Vocational 2018 and TS Inter 2nd year Results General/Vocational 2018 links.

3) Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button

4) The result will appear on the screen

5)Download and save the results of Telangana inter 1st year & 2nd year 2018

6) The students are suggested to download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.