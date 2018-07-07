Free Press Journal
TS SSC 10th supplementary results: Telangana board to release Class 10 supplementary results soon, check results at bse.telangana.gov.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 07, 2018 08:22 am
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education to soon announce the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exams 2018. The students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results on the board’s official website bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams were conducted by the Telangana board from June 4 to June 19. This year, 83.78 per cent students cleared the Telangana SSC examination successfully.

Steps to check the TS SSC 10th supplementary results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in


Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

