TS SSC 10th supplementary results: Telangana board to release Class 10 supplementary results soon, check results at bse.telangana.gov.in
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education to soon announce the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exams 2018. The students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results on the board’s official website bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams were conducted by the Telangana board from June 4 to June 19. This year, 83.78 per cent students cleared the Telangana SSC examination successfully.
Steps to check the TS SSC 10th supplementary results:
Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.