Trump Jr has arrived, have you?

MIXING BUSINESS WITH FOREIGN POLICY

New Delhi : United States President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr, who is on a week-long visit to India, arrived here on Tuesday. During the trip, he will not only endorse his luxurious residential project –Trump Towers — but is also scheduled to deliver a speech on foreign policy.

Trump Jr. will meet Indian investors and business leaders in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram, respectively, The Washington Post reported. The eldest son of Donald Trump has already advertised himself prior to his visit.

Full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers on Monday invited prospective investors to buy into the Trump Organisation’s project in Gurugram to join Donald Trump Jr at a dinner later this week.

“Trump has arrived. Have you?” read the advertisement, inviting buyers to book their apartments in Trump Towers by Wednesday “for a conversation and dinner” with Trump Jr on Friday. An advertisement in newspapers on Sunday read, “Trump is here. Are you invited?”

Trump Jr. will also deliver his maiden speech in India where he will speak on “Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation” at a global business summit on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi, who will also be present, will speak at the summit on the topic of “Preparing India for the Future.” In the US, some experts have pointed out the conflict of interests during Donald Trump Jr.’s India visit.

“The planned speech by Trump Jr. has renewed conflict of interest concerns, with some questioning why the US President’s son will be lecturing on foreign policy while simultaneously trying to hawk his family business’s lavish new condominiums,” The Washington Post reported.