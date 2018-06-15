Truck operators to go strike across India from June 18; citizens may face shortage of commodities

Soon citizens may face a shortage of essential commodities, as truck operators are set to go on a countrywide truck strike from June 18. The truck operators will protest against the all-time high diesel prices, toll charges and rise in third party insurance premium.

“The truck drivers are facing hardships due to the government policy of fixing diesel price, toll charges, and third-party premium. We have waited for long for the government to take corrective steps for these three burning issues, but it seems least interested in resolving them. This has left us with no option but to go on indefinite strike from June 18,” said Rajinder Singh, general secretary of All India Confederation of Goods’ Vehicle Owners’ Association (AICGVOA) while addressing media.

The Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association said its 3.71 lakh members will join the agitation in support of the countrywide truck strike called by All India Confederating of Goods Vehicles Association to press for their demands.