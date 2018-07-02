New Delhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said it’s “absolutely wrong” to troll External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in connection with the passport issuance of an inter-faith couple.”I consider this absolutely wrong,” Singh told media here. Swaraj started receiving abusive tweets after the transfer of a passport officer who allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple in Lucknow. Swaraj re-tweeted and liked many of the tweets she received.

On June 30, the External Affairs Minister started a Twitter poll against the trolling and asked her followers if they support it or not. Out of 1,24,305 votes, the poll, which ended on Sunday, saw 57 percent people not going in favour of the trolling. The EAM was on her week-long visit to four European nations when she received a series of tweets from the inter-faith couple, Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui. They were harassed by an officer at a Lucknow passport office, as the Tanvi was married to a Muslim and did not change her name. Following this, the regional passport office in Lucknow transferred the concerned officer and also issued passports to the couple.