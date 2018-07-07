Troll victim Congress spokesman demands probe into ‘fake news’

New Delhi : Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala is the latest victim of the trolls pushing “fake news” on the social media. He sought an urgent action from both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday against those falsely quoting him that he sought release of Mohd Irfan Khan arrested for the rape of a child in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on the ground that “rape is legitimate in Islam on girls of other religions.

On his Twitter handle, Surjewala said the fake quote has been also shared on “Join and Support PM Modi (2019)” by one Anurag Tiwari, whose account seeks fake as there is no activity on the profile, though it has more than 500 shares.

He said: “This was the same narrative pushed by the fake news website in its article on ‘’Muslim demanding the release of Mandsaur rapist.”

In a tweet, he said: “Modi Govt needs to crackdown on this ‘fake news factory’ that is unlashed on SM by BJP supporters… Hope @HMOIndia & @DelhiPolice under Rajnath Singh ji act against culprits.” “Lies & photoshop driven fakery are being spread that violate 153A, 295A, 500 and 505(2) of the IPC,” added Surjewala who is himself well-versed with the law as an advocate by profession.

He said: “This is another instance of fake news by BJP trolls. I have never made such a statement. A rapist is a rapist and needs to be punished in accordance with the law. A rapist cannot be adjudged on the basis of caste or religion.”