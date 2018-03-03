Tripura polls: BJP-IPFT leading on 34 seats
Agartala (Tripura): As the counting of votes for Tripura Assembly election is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance is leading on 34 seats followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 25 leads as per the early trends.
Tripura went to polls on February 18 and recorded around 92 per cent voting. The election in this northeastern state will decide the electoral fortunes of 292 candidates, including 23 women. The BJP has fielded candidates on 51 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates on nine seats. Meanwhile, the CPI (M) has fielded 57 candidates.
The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Manik Sarkar-led Left government that has been in power in the state for 25 years. Other parties contesting the elections are Congress Party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).