Tripura: Over 80% votes cast in Charilam  poll

Agartala: Over 80 per cent of the 36,793 electors cast their votes on Monday in the Charilam Assembly constituency in western Tripura, an official said.

According to the Returning Officer, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the constituency.

“In all, 36,793 voters, including 17,880 women, were eligible to cast votes. Around 1,000 voters were still awaiting their turn at the end of scheduled polling time at 4 p.m.,” Returning Officer Samit Roy Chowdhury told IANS.

Elections were held in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura on February 18. Balloting in Charilam (Reserved-Scheduled Tribe) was deferred after Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) nominee Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died on February 11 due to a cardiac arrest. Five candidates, including BJP nominee and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma and CPI-M’s Palash Debbarma are in the fray in Charilam.