Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrested in Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam

MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest by CBI in chit fund scam sparks violence; Mamata seeks PM’s resignation

Kolkata : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyaya on charges of his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

The CBI had summoned Bandopadhyay twice in December last year. But he had skipped the meeting stating his engagement during the Parliament session.

The CBI officials interrogated Sudip Bandopadhyay on Tuesday for more than four and half hours before arresting him.

The arrest of Sudip Bandopadhya was a major blow to party supremo Mamata Banerjee as this the second party MP arrested within a week.

When the arrest of the party leader was spread, a large number of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad supporters assembled near the BJP state office in central Kolkata and attacked the party office.

They pelted stones at the party office. They allegedly ransacked some cars and most of the shops in the locality were closed down out of panic. In retaliation, the BJP supporters tried to resist the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad supporters. When the police went to the spot a scuffling ensued between the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad supporters and the police. Some BJP leaders who were in the party office were stranded inside. Traffic movement on the busy Central Avenue was thrown out of gear for a long time.

The state BJP leadership lodged complaint with party president Amit Shah and West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi about the incident.

Last week the CBI had arrested another Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam. Tapas Paul was taken to Bhubaneswar for further investigation. CBI sources said that Sudip Bandopadhyay would also be taken to Bhubaneswar tonight for further investigation in the case.

The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently criticised the Union Government and said since the party has been protesting against the demonetisation move of the Narendra Modi government, the CBI summoned Sudip Bandopadhyay and arrested him. She alleged that it was a political vendetta against her party. Narendra Modi was using the central agencies like CBI and ED against those who criticise him.

“ Narendra Modi cannot arrest Adani for his alleged involvement in many scams. But he has been only arresting our leaders. Why CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and Md Salim were not arrested for their involvement in chit fund scams. BJP”s Rupa Ganguly and Babul Supriya are seen every day in the television channel run by the Rose Valley group. Why are they not arrested. Why Narendra Modi himself is not arrested for wearing a suit amounting to Rs 4 crores. Who had paid money for making the suit? If Narendra Modi government arrest myself or my family members our fight against demonization will not be stopped,” she asked.

To protest against the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhya the ruling party would organise a protest movement in West Bengal, Tripura, Manipur and Odisha.