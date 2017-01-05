Trinamool Congress MPs detained in Delhi

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress MPs were on Thursday detained from near the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here as they tried to march towards it to protest the arrest of their fellow MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday.

No less than 32 Trinamool members of Parliament took out a march towards the PMO on Raisina Hill. They were, however, stopped midway by the Special Protection Guards (SPG) and the Delhi Police. The police detained the protesters and packed them off in buses.

The TMC members alleged that male police officers manhandled the female MPs while restraining them.

The protesters shouted slogans like “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao”, as they marched.

Bandyopadhyay was taken into custody for six days by the CBI in Kolkata on the charge of involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Another Trinamool MP, Tapas Paul, is also in CBI remand in the case.