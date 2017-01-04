Trinamool Congress hits streets to protest Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress ministers and senior leaders on Wednesday joined in protest rallies organised by the state’s ruling party across districts against the arrest of party’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Also Read : Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrested in Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam

Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation after hours of grilling over the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Another Trinamool MP, Tapas Paul, is already under the CBI arrest in connection with the scam.

The Trinamool Congress activists blocked several roads and railway lines, and agitated at various blocks of districts.

A group of Trinamool supporters blocked the gate and agitated at the CBI’s regional office at the Central Government Organisations (CGO) complex in Salt Lake, demanding an answer for Bandyopadhyay’s arrest.

More than a hundred activists of Trinamool Congress’s youth and student wings gathered in front of Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s house here and shouted slogans, demanding the BJP leader’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the ponzi scam.

The agitators blocked National Highway 34 at Nadia district’s Chakdaha and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. National Highway 2 was also lumped for more than an hour at Burdwan district’s Asansol.

A group of Trinamool supporters led by party leader Paresh Pal held a rally in north Kolkata’s Kakurgachi. Train services were also disrupted by blockades at several railway stations, including Garia and Baraipur of Sealdah South section.