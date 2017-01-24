Train accident averted in Bihar; sabotage suspected

Hajipur (Bihar): A train accident was averted between Sathajagat and Dalsinghsarai railway stations near Samastipur in Bihar, a railway official said on Monday.

“Two members of a railway patrolling team on Sunday found two stone slabs on the railway track between Sathajagat and Dalsinghsarai railway stations around 12.20 a.m.,” Eastern Railway Spokesperson Arvind Kumar Rajak said in a statement.

“When the patrolmen tried to remove the cement slabs from the tracks, 3-4 persons, who were hiding, came out and abused the patrolmen. The patrolmen later told the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and police about it,” Rajak said.

“The engineering staff, along with RPF, GRP and police personnel reached the site at 1.22 a.m. and the track was made operational around 1.44 am,” Rajak said. Following timely information by the railway patrolmen, the Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express set to pass from the same route was halted. –IANS