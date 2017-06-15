Tragic: Twin sisters, aged 5, die after getting locked in car in Gurgaon

In a tragic incident, twin sisters aged 5 died in a locked car in Gurgaon. Both of them were at their grandparents’ house for vacations. The incident took place at Pataudi area, in a village called Jamalpur. Their father is in the Army and posted in Meerut.

Harsha and Harshita were found dead after falling unconscious in an old Hyundai Elentra car parked in the backyard of their grandparents’ home, in which they were often seen playing. They were declared dead in a private hospital.

There were signs that the girls tried to open the door. Relatives said that they got locked in the car accidentally and that the lock of the car is defective. Its windows cannot be rolled down because of a malfunctioning lever.

When the family realised that the kids are missing, they started searching and the first spot they visited was the car. “When my daughters were born, there was so much joy in the family. Both of them had been admitted to the Central School in Meerut. Everyone saw them as very promising, they were sharp and naughty,” the girls’ father Govind Singh shared to NDTV.

Similar incidents

In September 2015, two sisters died locked inside a car at Kadarpur in Gurgaon while playing hide-and-seek. More recently, a six-year-old boy died inside a car parked outside his home in north Delhi’s Rani Bagh on June 6.