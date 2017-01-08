Track found damaged near Kanpur, Railways seek probe

New Delhi : Fish plates and elastic rail clips were found removed on the track near Kanpur on January 1 with railways suspecting it to be an act of sabotage and seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident. A patrol team comprising gang-men detected the missing fish plates and elastic rail clips on the busy track near Kanpur on January 1 which averted a possible derailment.

Patrolling staff found removal of fish plates and also damage of the tracks by a hacksaw between Kalyanpur and Mandhana stations of Farrukhabad-Kanpur Anwarganj section.

The railways suspect it was an act of sabotage by unscrupulous elements ahead of Prime Minister’s Lucknow rally on January 2. “We have written to the CBI requesting for a detailed inquiry including the sabotage angle into the incident of missing fish plates and elastic rail clips on the track near Kanpur,” RPF DG SK Bhagat told PTI.

“It is a serious issue and has national ramification. So we decided to seek CBI help since they have expertise,” Bhagat said. The letter seeking CBI inquiry was sent by RPF DG yesterday. Prior to the January 1 incident, railways had two back-to-back serious derailments near Kanpur in November-December. —PTI