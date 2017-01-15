Top matinee idols back Trisha on Jallikattu row

Chennai : Top film stars Kamal Haasan and Simbu, on Saturday, came out in support of leading actress Trisha who found herself in the eye of a storm for her association with PETA which is opposing bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

“Pls stop hurting Ms Trisha,” Haasan, who supports Jallikattu, tweeted. “Let the differences between us (Jallikattu supporters) and her (Trisha) become known,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor Simbu has said Trisha had not known that PETA will oppose Jallikattu.

Trisha, an animal lover, had appeared in PETA advertisements supporting adoption of homeless dogs. After she was targeted by pro-Jallikattu groups for her association with PETA, Trisha on Saturday said she had never spoken against the bull taming sport.