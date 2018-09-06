Tollywood actor Payel Chakraborty found dead in Siliguri hotel room

Siliguri: Tollywood actor Payel Chakraborty was found dead in a hotel room here on Wednesday evening.

According to local media reports, the actress had checked into the hotel in the city’s Church Road area on Tuesday. The cause of her death is still unknown and the local police is investigating the matter. Meanwhile, her family members have reached Siliguri District Hospital to collect her body.

Chakraborty’s father Prabir Guha has stated that she was suffering from mental stress.