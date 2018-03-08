Togadia survives road accident

Gandhinagar : Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Pravin Togadia miraculously survived a road accident on Wednesday which had all the trappings of an attempt on his life. This is the second incident within the last two months involving the right-wing leader.

Togadia’s vehicle was hit from behind by a truck near Kamrej on the outskirts of Surat on Wednesday morning unrelentingly dragging it before coming to a halt when it hit a concrete road divider. The VHP leader survived only because his vehicle was bullet proof which essentially means a heavy steel armour coating.

“Normally when a heavy vehicle telescopes into a comparatively lighter one, the driver immediately applies the brakes but in this case the truck driver after hitting the car, dragged it for few feet and stopped only when my car hit the divider and got stuck. He kept on coming over and did not apply brakes,” Togadia later told media persons.

The hint of an attempt on his life was obvious.

As mandated for Z+ security, Togadia travels with a pilot car in front of his vehicle and an escort vehicle behind. However, the escort cars were not present when the accident occurred.

“It seems someone in the administrative hierarchy issued incomplete instructions to the local administration. My point is who issued such incomplete instructions and why? This has never happened till date,” Togadia said. “Today’s incident also proves that it is wrong to believe that there is no danger to lives of people with Z+ security.”

Togadia has on more than one occasion spoken of a threat to his life.